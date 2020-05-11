Assistant police chief sues city, claims he was passed over for police chief because he's white

ST. LOUIS — The assistant police chief for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is suing the city and police department, claiming he was passed over for the position of chief of police because of his race.

In the suit, filed May 1, Lt. Col. Lawrence O’ Toole, who is white, claims that Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told him "if Stockley didn’t happen you would be the police chief."

Former police officer Jason Stockley was found not guilty of murder in 2017 while O'Toole was acting police commissioner, setting off protests in the city. O'Toole claims in the suit that Edwards' statement is proof that he did not receive the job because of his race, a violation of the Missouri Human Rights Act.

Edwards could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.