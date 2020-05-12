Assistant police chief sues St. Louis, claims he was passed over for chief because he's white

ST. LOUIS — The assistant police chief for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is suing the city and police department, claiming he was passed over for the position of chief of police because of his race.
In the suit, filed May 1, Lt. Col. Lawrence O’ Toole, who is white, claims that Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told him "if Stockley didn’t happen you would be the police chief."
Former police officer Jason Stockley was found not guilty of murder in 2017 while O'Toole was acting police commissioner, setting off protests in the city. O'Toole claims in the suit that Edwards' statement is proof that he did not receive the job because of his race, a violation of the Missouri Human Rights Act.
Edwards could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.
This is not the first time O’Toole has formally complained about not getting the police chief job, as he filed a complaint alleging racism over the chief selection process in 2018.
In the suit, O’Toole claims ongoing retaliation against him has caused lost wages, non-diagnosed emotional pain, suffering, humiliation, embarrassment, mental anguish, inconvenience and loss of enjoyment of life.
He is asking for compensatory damages in excess of $25,000, prejudgment interest.
Following the sudden retirement of former Police Chief Sam Dotson, O’Toole took over as acting police chief in April 2017, a position he still held when Stockley was found not guilty Sept. 15, 2017, after he shot and killed Anthony Lamar Smith following a car chase in 2011.
During the trial, prosecutors argued that Stockley planted a gun on Smith, noting that it was the former officer’s DNA found on the gun and not Smith’s.
However, a judge was not convinced of Stockley’s guilt and ruled the state failed to prove Stockley did not act in self-defense.
Protests erupted downtown following the non-guilty verdict, and undercover black officer Luther Hall was beaten by police. Several officers accused of assaulting Hall were indicted, and some pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the assault, including lying to the FBI. Others are still awaiting trial.
A Post-Dispatch reporter covering the protests was also arrested and filed suit claiming he was assaulted during his arrest.
Less than a month after the protests, the application for a permanent police chief opened and closed in October 2017.
Mayor Lyda Krewson appointed a citizen advisory board to assist with the selection process, and the board also hosted open meetings for public input.
O’Toole claims the selection committee in its nature, as well as the public meetings, were hostile and biased against him because of his race and "set up to embarrass him."
After current Police Chief John Hayden, who is black, was promoted, O’Toole also claims in his suit he never received a pay increase from the Proposition P sales tax, while alleging every other officer did.
Stockley filed suit against the city for malicious prosecution following his not guilty verdict, but a judge dismissed the suit.
Representatives for the mayor and police did not immediately return requests for comment Monday night.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.