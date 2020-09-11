Assisted-living employee lied during search for missing dementia patient in Swansea, police say

SWANSEA — A staffer at an assisted-living facility here was charged with felony neglect for hampering the search for an elderly dementia patient, police said Thursday.

St. Clair County prosecutors charged Bridgett D. Williams, 60, of the Belleville area, with criminal neglect of a long-term care facility resident.

Williams, a certified nursing assistant at Cambridge House of Swansea, led first responders who were trying to find an elderly man with dementia "in nearly the wrong direction," police said. The man was found "barely conscious in a deep ravine" nearly 36 hours after he disappeared, police said, and and is recovering in a hospital.

In a series of Facebook posts about the case, police said they were first notified at 9:30 a.m. Monday that Willie Tanner, 69, had gone missing. They were told by a CNA that she took Tanner's vitals and found him missing when she returned with breakfast. Police said the CNA gave three statements that were not true, and surveillance video showed him walking on a road to the north of the facility late Sunday night.