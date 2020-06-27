At least 11 people wounded, one killed in multiple shootings in St. Louis on Friday night and Saturday morning

UPDATED at 7:55 p.m. to say one shooting victim had died.
ST. LOUIS — At least 12 people were shot in multiple incidents Friday night and Saturday morning across St. Louis, police say.
None of the shootings was fatal as of Saturday, though at least two of the victims were in critical condition, police said.
A male and female, each shot multiple times, arrived at a hospital about 5:15 p.m. Friday, police said. They had been shot near Goodfellow Boulevard and Stratford Avenue. The man was listed in critical condition; no condition was available for the woman but she was considered stable.
At 5:18 p.m., police said a man in his 30s who had been shot twice near Goodfellow Boulevard and West Florissant Avenue was taken to a hospital. Police later said the man had died.
At 7:30 p.m., a man was shot in the back at North Florissant and St. Louis avenues, police said. The victim was conscious and breathing.
Police said a 28-year-old man was shot in the torso about 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of Maffitt Avenue. Police had no information on his condition.
At 2 a.m., three women were shot at Natural Bridge Avenue and Grand Boulevard, police said. All were conscious and breathing but police had no additional information.
Ten minutes later, police were called to the 4400 block of Chippewa Street where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his foot.
At 2:34 a.m., a man suffering a gunshot wound to his hip arrived at Christian Hospital saying he had been shot on Interstate 70 near East Grand Boulevard.
Shortly before 3 a.m., police said a man was shot in the foot in the 1600 block of Cole Street and that he was conscious and breathing.
About 7:55 a.m., a man, 54, was shot in the back and neck while inside a vehicle at West Florissant Avenue and Union Boulevard, police said.
There were 25 homicides in May of last year, according to police statistics, and 21 this year during the month.
And while reported violent crime is down 7% so far this year in St. Louis, the month of June is averaging about one homicide a day, according to police statistics.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.