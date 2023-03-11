ST. LOUIS — At least three more women have accused a top St. Louis chess coach of sexually assaulting them at chess events here and abroad, including two who were underage chess students at the time.

One of the women said she reported Alejandro Ramirez’s assaults to top chess officials in September, but he was allowed to continue to coach and participate in events. Ramirez’s first accuser, two-time women’s champ Jennifer Shahade, went public in a Feb. 15 social media post where she said Ramirez sexually assaulted her twice over the last decade. Shahade said she had been trying since 2020 to get officials to investigate Ramirez’s misconduct.

“It is high time for a new chess era where we do all we can to make women, girls and all children feel fully safe and welcome,” Shahade, 42, said last week in an interview.

Ramirez, 34, was a leading figure as St. Louis became the de facto chess capital of the country in recent years. Once the second-youngest player to attain chess’ highest title of grandmaster, Ramirez was the U.S. women’s coach in 2022 and had coached St. Louis University since the team’s founding in 2016.

Both the U.S. Chess Federation and its local booster, St. Louis Chess, announced investigations of Ramirez after Shahade’s post. Ramirez resigned on Monday from his coaching positions, calling the investigations “a negative distraction” to the club.

All three new accusers said Ramirez forcibly kissed and groped them without their consent.

One woman said in an interview that the first of four assaults happened in 2011 when she was 15 and Ramirez was 23. She said he lured her to his hotel room at a youth chess camp, where he was the chief instructor, before shoving her against a counter and kissing and groping her while she tried to turn away.

Another said she was 16 when Ramirez, then 26, invited her and other underage girls to his hotel room for alcohol before a chess ceremony. He later led her back to the room, where he undressed her and initiated oral sex while she wasn’t in a position to consent, she said.

And a third woman said Ramirez forced himself on her only minutes after they met at an afterparty for a 2014 St. Louis Chess Club reception, pulling her into a restroom and assaulting her.

Two of the women told the Post-Dispatch they were recently contacted by a private investigator who was hired by Ramirez, even though one of the women said she never reported her assault to any chess organization or authority. The private investigator declined to comment.

U.S. Chess and St. Louis Chess confirmed last week they first received complaints about Ramirez’s behavior in 2020.

U.S. Chess said it stopped “engaging” Ramirez “in any capacity where he would come into contact with minors” after learning of the allegations. The organization claimed no involvement in the decision to tap Ramirez to coach the 2022 U.S. Women’s Team and said the team itself chose Ramirez. Officials did not respond to a question about whether they could have stopped the appointment.

“U.S. Chess strongly respects the right of alleged victims to control when and to whom they tell their story. However, because U.S. Chess did not receive complaints from, or sufficient information regarding, the allegations of the other women referenced (in stories), we have not had the opportunity to investigate and consider those additional allegations.”

St. Louis Chess said the allegations did not involve Ramirez’s employment with the local club, and that it didn’t investigate in 2020 because it did not know the names of individual accusers until September of last year, when Shahade and one other woman filed formal written reports to U.S. Chess.

St. Louis Chess, which employed Ramirez as a resident grandmaster in 2015 before assigning him to coach SLU, said Ramirez voluntarily resigned this week without a legal settlement. St. Louis Chess bankrolled the founding of SLU’s team in 2016.

“During the time he was employed with the Saint Louis Chess Club, the Saint Louis Chess Club received no reports whatsoever of any alleged inappropriate conduct on the part of Mr. Ramirez that occurred while he was employed by the Saint Louis Chess Club,” the organization said in a statement.

But Shahade, a program director for U.S. Chess, said she reported Ramirez’s assault to St. Louis Chess in October 2020, and again to St. Louis and U.S. Chess officials in phone conversations in 2021 and 2022.

Ramirez’s attorney, Albert Watkins, denied the allegations but did not respond to specific questions.

“I have been directed to respect the confidentiality I was advised would purportedly attach to pending investigative undertakings,” Watkins said in an email.

Watkins claimed that Shahade’s social media post undermined the investigation’s due process.

Going public

Shahade and another accuser said they were interviewed by lawyers for both St. Louis and U.S. chess last fall after they filed formal complaints, but there was no follow-up.

Since her tweet, Shahade said, 10 women have contacted her with accounts of sexual misconduct or assault against Ramirez.

The Wall Street Journal this week reported accounts from at least eight women who have accused Ramirez of sexual assault. Among those accusers were a third person who was younger than 18 at the time, and two women who said they woke up to Ramirez groping them inside of shared housing, including in a residence operated by St. Louis Chess.

The allegations reverberated across the chess world, which is increasingly centered in St. Louis. The local club, backed by billionaire chess enthusiast Rex Sinquefield, has opened the World Chess Hall of Fame, funded grants and scholarships, and run camps and individual lessons since its founding in 2008. The club also formed new competitions like the Cairn’s Cup, a women’s competition intended to increase female participation in chess. A spokesman for Sinquefield referred comment to the local club.

The nonprofit reported spending more than $14 million in 2019, the latest available tax filing, and has been a major funder for U.S. Chess, which moved its offices from Tennessee to St. Louis last year. Ramirez was the organization’s highest-paid employee in 2019 with a salary of $143,524.

Other chess players have followed Shahade’s lead, issuing public statements about the mistreatment of women in chess and calling for more accountability.

Susan Polgar, a chess champion who retired from Webster University in 2021 as the most successful college chess coach in U.S. history, said in a public statement that she heard “countless horrific stories,” in addition to her own experience, about women facing mistreatment over her decades-long career.

“No matter how often these situations were brought up, members of the brotherhood were protected,” said Polgar, 53.

Allegations

The accuser who said she was 15 when Ramirez assaulted her in a chess camp hotel room shared private Facebook messages with the Post-Dispatch. Ramirez told her he was attracted to her and other underage girls at the camp and joked about her being a minor, according to the messages.

“I don’t know how to stop you from charming me, but you are,” Ramirez wrote in the June 2012 message.

“You 15 year old deamon (sic) temptress...You’re going to get me in trouble.”

Ramirez forcibly kissed or groped her at three more events over the next year, she said. In September, she followed Shahade in coming forward and filing separate written reports to U.S. Chess and St. Louis Chess.

“For the safety of your players and students, and the reputation of your organization, I ask that you open an investigation and ultimately cease all affiliation with Alejandro,” the woman wrote.

The woman who said she was 16 and intoxicated when Ramirez assaulted her told the Post-Dispatch that after she refused sex, Ramirez initiated oral sex instead. Another chess player verified several details of the incident to the Post-Dispatch and confirmed the girl texted her after the alleged assault.

The same accuser said that after an event in St. Louis in 2016, an employee of the St. Louis Chess Club warned her not to be caught alone with Ramirez.

The Post-Dispatch does not generally name victims of sexual assault unless they publicly identify themselves.

Claire Grothe, a former program manager at the World Chess Hall of Fame, is the accuser who said Ramirez forced himself on her only minutes after they met at a Central West End bar following a St. Louis Chess Club reception.

Ramirez grabbed her arm, pulled her inside the restroom, forcibly kissed her and reached into her dress to grope her, Grothe told the Post-Dispatch. She said she pushed him off and left the bar.

Ramirez came to her desk at the Chess Hall of Fame the next day and asked her on a date, which she ignored, she said. Grothe left the organization later that year.

“I was just kind of disgusted at that point,” Grothe said. “I think my impression in the aftermath of it was like, he’s a grandmaster, I’m this like, mid-level, 25-year-old staff member. They’re not going to do anything about this.”

Grothe, now an art curator, gave the Post-Dispatch permission to use her name in this story.

Shahade confronted Ramirez in October 2020 when she learned the two were set to be co-commentators on the U.S. Junior Girls Championship in St. Louis.

Ramirez did not participate in the event despite having been publicized as one of the commentators. Shahade said he withdrew after she confronted him and later called her to apologize, alluding to other incidents involving women chess players, she said.

The following year Shahade’s brother, Greg, wrote an email asking St. Louis Chess to investigate Ramirez after learning of another woman who said she’d been assaulted when she was 15. He told the club the woman would be willing to be interviewed as part of an investigation.

“... quite simply, the chess community can no longer ignore or otherwise wish away these troubling allegations,” Greg Shahade said. “It is retraumatizing every time one of his alleged victims sees that he is being given high-quality airtime by the Saint Louis Chess Center.”

Two months later, a lawyer for St. Louis Chess acknowledged in a letter to Greg Shahade that his sister reported Ramirez in 2020, but said the club was not “aware of any inappropriate conduct” by Ramirez that occurred in connection with his job at St. Louis Chess. SLU also told the organization that it was not aware of any complaints against Ramirez from students.

The club said in the letter it was not the right authority to investigate allegations against Ramirez that were “external or unrelated” to the Chess Club, and suggested it could take action if another entity found the allegations “meritorious.”

“In our judgement,” they wrote, “this approach balances the interests of the alleged victim to be in a safe environment and Mr. Ramirez’s right to his good name and reputation.”