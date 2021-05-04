 Skip to main content
At least 3 people now charged in 2018 killing of Kirkwood woman
James M. Cohen

James M. Cohen of St. John was charged in the Dec. 5, 2018, killing of Karen Torrence in Kirkwood.

KIRKWOOD — Authorities have unsealed charges against a third man in a 2018 homicide in Kirkwood.

First-degree murder and armed criminal action charges filed Feb. 22 against Anton D. Shelley were recently unsealed after the Dec. 5, 2018, killing of Karen Torrence. Two other men were charged in March in Torrence's death.

Charges say Shelley, 26, of the 400 block of New York Street in Kirkwood, threatened Torrence two days earlier and that phone and social media records show Shelley, James Cohen, 34, and another man plotting to kill her. The third man is named in court records, but it is not clear if he has been charged.

A fourth man, Wayne H. Rogers, 26, is accused of hindering the prosecution by serving as the getaway driver for the others and fleeing to Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Anton Shelley

Anton Shelley is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2018 shooting death of Karen Torrence in Kirkwood.

Charges do not offer a motive in the killing. Torrence was also known as Karen Arnold, her maiden name.

Torrence’s five children sued the apartment complex last year seeking $1 million and alleging unsafe conditions at the complex.

