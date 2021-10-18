 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
At least 5 people reported shot in St. Louis in two separate incidents
0 comments
top story

At least 5 people reported shot in St. Louis in two separate incidents

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — At least five people were shot, and three of those victims reportedly died, in two separate locations just before 9:30 p.m. Monday in north St. Louis, police said.

Four men were shot about 9:25 p.m. near Union Boulevard and Ridge Avenue in what St. Louis police Chief John Hayden described as an exchange of gunfire between two groups. Hayden said two of the men had died, one was in critical condition, and the fourth had injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The shooting scene was on the border of the Hamilton Heights and Academy neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, one man was shot in the 4100 block of Clay, just north of Fairground Park in the O'Fallon neighborhood, police said. He was not conscious or breathing at the scene, and homicide detectives were handling the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: White St. Louisans rally for Black reparations in Tower Grove Park, say 'system must change'

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News