At least 5 people reported shot in St. Louis in two separate incidents

ST. LOUIS — At least five people were shot, and three of those victims reportedly died, in two separate locations just before 9:30 p.m. Monday in north St. Louis, police said.

Four men were shot about 9:25 p.m. near Union Boulevard and Ridge Avenue in what St. Louis police Chief John Hayden described as an exchange of gunfire between two groups. Hayden said two of the men had died, one was in critical condition, and the fourth had injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The shooting scene was on the border of the Hamilton Heights and Academy neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, one man was shot in the 4100 block of Clay, just north of Fairground Park in the O'Fallon neighborhood, police said. He was not conscious or breathing at the scene, and homicide detectives were handling the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.