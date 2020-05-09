At least nine people shot in the city of St. Louis on Saturday

ST. LOUIS — Gunfire appears to have done more damage in the city on Saturday than the coronavirus, police reports show.

During a seven-hour span, there were at least nine people shot in the city.

One man is dead, perhaps two.

Like most preliminary police reports, details are sketchy.

Names and ages of victims won’t be released immediately.

Here’s a summary of Saturday’s crime log:

• At 1:14 p.m, near the intersection of Delmar and Taylor, a man had a gunshot wound to his head and arm. “Not conscious and not breathing,” the police blotter says.

• At 4:27 p.m., in the 3000 block of North Florissant Avenue, a male was shot in the chest.

• At 6:43 p.m., in the 3600 block of Michigan, a male was shot.

• At 8:15 p.m., a victim — no gender provided — was shot in the back in the 4500 block of Mary Avenue.

• One minute later, in the 3100 block of Providence Place, a male was shot. “Unconscious and barely breathing,” the terse report says. Later, the report is updated to say “homicide requested.”