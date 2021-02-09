At least one dead after being hit by train in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS— One pedestrian died after being hit by a train in Dutchtown on Tuesday, according to city police and fire departments.
One person was hit by a train at South 38th Street and Delor Street, according to the fire department.
The person fatally hit was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police who reported the incident shortly before 9 p.m.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today