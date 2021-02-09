 Skip to main content
At least one dead after being hit by train in Dutchtown
At least one dead after being hit by train in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS— One pedestrian died after being hit by a train in Dutchtown on Tuesday, according to city police and fire departments.

One person was hit by a train at South 38th Street and Delor Street, according to the fire department.

The person fatally hit was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police who reported the incident shortly before 9 p.m.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates. 

