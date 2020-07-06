At least six fatal crashes, one drowning in Missouri over holiday weekend

At least six people died in vehicle crashes and one person drowned across Missouri over the extended Independence Day weekend, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Louis police Monday.

In addition to the 294 non-fatal traffic crashes that injured 107 people and killed five, the Missouri Highway Patrol said it investigated nine boat crashes statewide that left four people hurt, the patrol said. St. Louis police investigated one deadly crash Saturday on Interstate 44.

Gregory J. Muller, 62, of O'Fallon, Missouri, drowned Friday after getting trapped in a current while swimming off a sandbar in the Missouri River in St. Charles County, the patrol said. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Samuel T. Jakubczak, 24, of Troy, Missouri, died about 8 a.m. Friday when his motorcycle struck another vehicle on Highway J near Pear Tree Road in Lincoln County, the patrol said. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the other vehicle, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries.