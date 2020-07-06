At least six fatal crashes, one drowning in Missouri over holiday weekend

At least six people died in vehicle crashes and one person drowned across Missouri over the extended Independence Day weekend, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Louis police Monday.
In addition to the 294 non-fatal traffic crashes that injured 107 people and killed five, the Missouri Highway Patrol said it investigated nine boat crashes statewide that left four people hurt, the patrol said. St. Louis police investigated one deadly crash Saturday on Interstate 44.
Gregory J. Muller, 62, of O'Fallon, Missouri, drowned Friday after getting trapped in a current while swimming off a sandbar in the Missouri River in St. Charles County, the patrol said. He was not wearing a life jacket.
Samuel T. Jakubczak, 24, of Troy, Missouri, died about 8 a.m. Friday when his motorcycle struck another vehicle on Highway J near Pear Tree Road in Lincoln County, the patrol said. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the other vehicle, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries.
A woman, 48, was killed in St. Louis when the SUV she was riding in on eastbound Interstate 44 struck a guardrail and a pillar for Compton Avenue bridge, city police said. Police have not yet identified the woman.
A 1-year-old boy from Kansas City, Missouri, died after being struck by a vehicle about 9:50 a.m. Saturday, the patrol said. The boy was in a road when he was struck on Shawnee View Drive in Camden County. The patrol did not immediately identify the child.
Regino Puente, 63, of Dallas, died in a one-vehicle crash about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in New Madrid County, Missouri, the patrol reported. Puente was driving with two passengers who suffered serious injuries.
Bryan H. Sanders, 53, of Odessa, Missouri, was killed Sunday when the motorcycle he was driving went off Highway OO in Johnson County about 7:50 p.m. and struck a fence and trees, the patrol said. A passenger on Sanders' motorcycle suffered moderate injuries.
Alexander S. King, 24, of St. James, Missouri, was killed about 10:20 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by a minivan in Butler County, the patrol said. King was a pedestrian on eastbound Highway 60 when he was hit.
