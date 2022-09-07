ATF offers reward after group steals 50 guns from local stores

ST. LOUIS — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Tuesday offered a $7,500 reward to anyone with information on the theft ring targeting local gun stores.

The ring, believed to be comprised of five to 10 people, has burglarized or attempted to burglarize at least five gun stores in the St. Louis metropolitan area including Metro Shooting Supplies in Bridgeton, Michael’s Arms Accessories in Edwardsville and Osage County Gun in Wright City.

The ATF said the same group is also believed to have broken into Academy Sports in both St. Peters and O'Fallon, Illinois, within less than two hours of each other last week.

In total, the ATF said this group has stolen more fifty guns.

Investigators said in each incident the group rammed stolen cars into the buildings to shatter the windows and enter the store.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those involved as well as information leading to the recovery of the stolen guns.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call ATF at 1-800-283-4867, email ATFTips@atf.gov or text ATFKC to 63975.