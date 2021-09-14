ATM theft in St. Francois County may be linked to national ring, officials say

DESLOGE — The break-in and theft of cash from an ATM here may be linked to a nationwide ring that has attacked ATMs in Missouri, Kansas and other states, officials said Tuesday.

Four Houston, Texas, men were arrested after a brief standoff early Tuesday and were expected to be charged soon, the St. Francois Sheriff's Department said.

The men stole a Ford 250 and used it to break into an ATM at Belgrade State Bank just after 3 a.m., the department said in an announcement of the arrests. After taking the cash boxes from the ATM, they drove off, abandoning the truck about a block away and switching to a white Nissan Altima, they said.

Bonne Terre police stopped the Altima as it was driving north on Highway 67, the department said, and recovered the cash and arrested the men without incident after a "short stand-off."

Desloge police, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI were also involved, officials said.

In July, federal prosecutors in western Missouri announced the indictment and arrest of six Houston men that they said were part of a nationwide ATM theft ring. Prosecutors say the men have used stolen pickup trucks to break into ATMs. The ring then takes canisters of cash from inside the machines.

