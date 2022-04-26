Attorney: $22 seat belt would have prevented Berkeley teen's death at amusement park

ST. LOUIS — A $22 seat belt is all it would have taken to save 14-year-old Tyre Sampson's life, according to his mother's lawyer.

Nekia Dodd on Tuesday made her first public appearance since her son, nicknamed "Big Tick," fell to his death March 24 while riding a 430-foot drop-tower ride at an Orlando, Florida, amusement park during a spring break trip with his football teammates.

"Tick is the name that he received from the football team," she told reporters at the Loews Hotel at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis. "'Big Tick,' meaning a ticket out of St. Louis, basically."

Attorney Michael Haggard appeared with Dodd, a day after she and Tyre's father, Yarnell Sampson, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the ride's owner, manufacturer and park landlord. The suit, which was filed in Florida, claims they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride.

Haggard said if the owners and operators of the ride had installed a $22 seat belt, which would have served as a secondary restraint, the honor roll middle school student would not have fallen to his death and instead would be finishing his eighth grade year at City Garden Montessori School in South City.

Tyre stood 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighed 380 pounds, according to the lawsuit. The Berkeley teen was training to play high school football but hadn’t decided whether to play at Cardinal Ritter College Prep or East St. Louis Senior High School.

The weight limit for the ride was 287, Haggard said, however the lawyer noted there were no signs indicating the weight limit nor was the teenager turned away by staff. An investigation by Florida authorities found the park had modified the openings on two seats on the 30-seat ride to accommodate larger people.

"They modified (the harness) from a regular opening of 3-4 inches to 6-7 inches," Haggard said. "... They had one harness and they intentionally manipulated it to the point where when Tyre Sampson was on the ride it opened approximately 10-11 inches and that is why he fell out."

Haggard said people who were with Tyre that day confirmed he had been turned away at another ride in the park because of his size.

Tyre's mother said she was feeling every emotion imaginable about her son's death. She was disgusted that a $22 seat belt could have saved his life.

Dodd talked about her son as a gentle giant who was a smart, kind and polite go-getter ready to make his name playing football.

"He was a very well-respected kid — humble," Dodd said of her son.

She said she received the call about his death late at night March 24 while she was about to eat pizza and watch a movie with her youngest daughter, who is 9 years old and was also on spring break.

Before answering the call, she thought her son's phone had died and that he was using a friend's phone.

"To get the news over the phone, that is devastating," Dodd said. "My whole concern was 'is he breathing and are you with him' — that was my main concern. I need you to be with him because I wasn't there, so I need somebody that I left in charge of Tyre to comfort him. ... That was gut wrenching."

Dodd said she wants to see the ride taken out of operation. She has not been to the site where Tyre fell at ICON Park.

The last time Dodd said she saw her son he was leaving for the trip to Florida. He had returned to their home to grab his phone charger, which he had forgotten.

"He said, 'I'll see you Saturday or Sunday,' and that was (my) last time speaking to my son," she said, adding she squeezed in one final hug from her teenage teddy bear.

In regard to the lawsuit, the Slingshot Group’s lawyer, Trevor Arnold, said the company “continues to fully cooperate with the State during its investigation, and we will continue to do so until it has officially concluded. We reiterate that all protocols, procedures and safety measures provided by the manufacturer of the ride were followed.”

