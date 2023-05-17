ST. LOUIS — The day after St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner resigned, Missouri Attorney General Andrew dismissed his office's lawsuit that attempted to force her from office.

Bailey submitted the dismissal Wednesday, ending a quo warranto suit that accused Gardner of failing in her duties as the city's top prosecutor.

Bailey said Wednesday that the goal of the suit was to remove Gardner from office "as expeditiously as possible."

"We accomplished that mission," he told the Post-Dispatch. "It's a new dawn breaking in St. Louis and across the region and state."

Gardner resigned unexpectedly Tuesday after initially announcing she would step down on June 1. She was set to be deposed in the quo warranto suit later month.

Bailey's suit argued Gardner’s tenure had been characterized by “neglect in office," claiming Gardner failed to prosecute cases, keep victims informed, review police use of force cases, or review thousands of cases submitted by St. Louis police, among other claims.

Gardner and her attorneys painted the suit as a political stunt that bypassed the voters who elected her.

Gardner’s faced criticism for years for mishandling cases, understaffing and organizational dysfunction. Bailey filed the suit Feb. 23, shortly after a 17-year-old volleyball player visiting downtown St. Louis from Tennessee was pinned between two cars in a crash. Both of the girl’s legs were amputated.

The man charged in the crash was free on bond in a pending robbery case despite violating the conditions of his GPS monitor several dozen times.

Katie Kull of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

