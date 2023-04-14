ST. LOUIS — One of the few prosecutors left handling the city's most violent felonies abruptly resigned Friday, detailing a "completely untenable" workload due to understaffing and a "toxic work environment" in her resignation letter.

Natalia Ogurkiewicz, 27, joined the office in 2020, according to personnel records, and has scores of murder cases and other violent felonies on her docket. She initially planned to leave by the end of the month, but on Friday she announced she was leaving early.

In her resignation letter, she outlined myriad policies and problems that made her job difficult, including the leadership of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.

"I will not work for a leader who makes public statements outright calling her attorneys 'negligent' and implying their incompetence — even filing a pleading questioning their ethics without any qualification or distinction — and then doubling down on that position while facially representing respect, appreciation and support," Ogurkiewicz wrote in her resignation letter. "I feel like leading with integrity looks like standing by and supporting staff through all difficulties, not herding them like sheep to a media frenzy slaughter."

Ogurkiewicz's departure marks the latest example of chronic staffing issues for Gardner. Now, the office will have just five prosecutors handling hundreds of the city's most violent felonies. One of those five is out on sick leave for several weeks, and another just recently began handling more serious cases.

Gardner, who took office in 2017, is facing a lawsuit by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey that seeks to remove her from office, and a bill from the state legislature that would strip her of most of her power.

Last month, the office's chief trial assistant, Marvin Teer, also left the office. He was hired in 2021 to help train young attorneys and handle prominent cases, including a triple murder, an alleged murder-for-hire of a pregnant teacher and the killing of a St. Louis police officer.

Ogurkiewicz successfully prosecuted several high-profile cases, including the 2021 murder cases of a young actress and a nurse and her daughter.

A spokeswoman for the Circuit Attorney's Office said the office could not speak on personnel matters but "continues to aggressively recruit and hire attorneys and support staff to serve the people of the city of St. Louis."

In Gardner's first two years in office, she had a more than 100% turnover rate for attorneys, shedding hundreds of years of experience. Critics said it resulted in serious cases getting assigned to prosecutors who didn't have the experience or time necessary to prepare for trial.

By earlier this year, Gardner had roughly half the number of attorneys as when she took over. Prosecutors regularly dropped and refiled charges because they weren't ready for trial and have been sanctioned by judges for failing to turn over evidence to defense attorneys as required by law.

Gardner, however, has doubled down, announcing she will run for a third term in 2024 and calling attempts to remove her a "political stunt."

A hearing is set for next week where Gardner and members of her office will appear before a judge for the first time in her removal suit.