Attorneys for serial killing suspect agree to client's mental exam

Attorneys for a man described by the FBI as a serial killer have agreed to their client undergoing a mental examination in a federal gun possession case.
Lawyers for 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in St. Louis consenting to the exam. Reed's attorney, David Bruns, said the defense would pay for the testing.
Federal prosecutors requested a mental exam for Reed on Dec. 30, but filed the reasons for the request under seal.
Reed faces a charge of transporting a gun across state lines with the intent to commit a felony. The FBI described Reed as a “serial killer” shortly after his arrest in November.
Reed is charged in St. Louis with murdering Pamela Abercrombie, 49, on Sept. 16 in the 3800 block of West Florissant Avenue, and Carey Ross, 24, who was found three days later in a vacant lot in the 1500 block of Mullanphy Street.
In St. Louis County, Reed has been charged with murdering a 16-year-old runaway, Marnay Haynes, on Sept. 13 in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive in unincorporated North County. Reed also is charged with killing 40-year-old Lester Robinson on Sept. 26 near 1710 Barbados Lane in Ferguson.
Authorities in Wyandotte County, Kansas, accuse Reed of two additional killings: the deaths of a man and woman in an apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas, in late October.
State and federal investigators said Reed used the same weapon in all six killings and shot most people in the head and arm or hand.
Neither state prosecutors nor defense attorneys have filed a similar request for a mental exam as of Friday.