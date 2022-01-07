Attorneys for serial killing suspect agree to client's mental exam

In St. Louis County, Reed has been charged with murdering a 16-year-old runaway, Marnay Haynes, on Sept. 13 in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive in unincorporated North County. Reed also is charged with killing 40-year-old Lester Robinson on Sept. 26 near 1710 Barbados Lane in Ferguson.

Authorities in Wyandotte County, Kansas, accuse Reed of two additional killings: the deaths of a man and woman in an apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas, in late October.

State and federal investigators said Reed used the same weapon in all six killings and shot most people in the head and arm or hand.

Neither state prosecutors nor defense attorneys have filed a similar request for a mental exam as of Friday.

