ATV crash kills St. Louis County man in Washington County, Missouri

A St. Louis County man was killed Saturday morning when his all-terrain vehicle crashed in Washington County, Missouri.
Michael E. Tune, 56, died after the 2019 Polaris Ranger he was driving crashed about 11:55 a.m. along Crump Road south of Pigeon Roost Road, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
The ATV went off the road, hit an embankment and came back on the road before it overturned, the patrol said. Tune was pronounced dead at the crash scene at 12:45 p.m.
Tune was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
