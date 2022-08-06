 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ATV crash kills St. Louis County man in Washington County, Missouri

  • 0

A St. Louis County man was killed Saturday morning when his all-terrain vehicle crashed in Washington County, Missouri.

Michael E. Tune, 56, died after the 2019 Polaris Ranger he was driving crashed about 11:55 a.m. along Crump Road south of Pigeon Roost Road, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The ATV went off the road, hit an embankment and came back on the road before it overturned, the patrol said. Tune was pronounced dead at the crash scene at 12:45 p.m.

Tune was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News