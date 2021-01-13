Audio of St. Louis County dispatcher using racial slur released amid lawsuit

CLAYTON — St. Louis County police on Wednesday released audio of a dispatcher using a racial slur, hours after a county resident sued to get the record.

A St. Louis County civil rights attorney in the case, Mark Pedroli, posted on social media an audio file of the slur, which he said the county released to him on Wednesday. The slur happens just after the 19-minute mark of the file.

Pedroli filed suit Wednesday on behalf of his client Millicent Williams, a St. Louis County resident who regularly speaks at public meetings on police issues. Williams' request for the release of the audio was denied Tuesday by St. Louis County police who argued it was exempt from state records laws because it related to a personnel matter.

The recording from Jan. 9 includes the dispatcher using an expletive and the N-word in what sounds like an aside over the police radio.

The context of the slur is not clear from the audio alone. St. Louis County Police Association said in a statement earlier this week that the dispatcher directed the slur at another employee.