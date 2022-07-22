Audit found staffing issues at St. Louis County Jail, could not address inmate deaths

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A long-awaited audit released Friday identified staffing issues as the key challenge facing the St. Louis County Jail.

The audit was sought in part because of a rash of deaths in 2019 at the jail, but auditors were unable to fully address that issue because reports on the deaths provided by the county were heavily redacted, “making analysis difficult to determine what actions were taken by specific staff members,” according to the report.

Five inmates died at the jail in 2019; there were no deaths the following two years, but two inmates have died so far in 2022.

Despite the lack of information, auditors from Miami-based criminal justice consulting firm CGL found the negative perception of the jail was unjustified and driven by media reports on those 2019 deaths, which were all caused by medical conditions, according to the 129-page report released to the public Friday.

Karl Becker, senior vice president of CGL, presented a virtual overview of the audit's findings Friday morning to the St. Louis County Justice Services Advisory Board, which was revived by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page in 2019.

Board members received the report Thursday night, and they said Friday they plan to bring Becker back during their next meeting in August so he can answer questions.

The CGL team started the project in January, Becker said, and it included talking to more than 90 staff members at the facility, as well as outside stakeholders. They also spent time at the facility, and Becker said he felt the team had a good understanding of operations at the jail.

“When we went into this, based on all the media attention, we were expecting, frankly, a pretty grim situation,” Becker said. “Maybe it’s just a function of the number of jails we've seen around the country, but we were pleasantly surprised.”

He went on to say the report found the facility was clean, orderly and felt safe. He also noted the work environment appeared positive, and the staff worked together effectively.

But The Rev. Phillip Duvall, a longtime local activist and former jail advisory board member, told the Post-Dispatch on Friday he doesn't believe that's the case and that a longstanding culture of fear kept staff members from telling auditors the truth.

“It’s a continuation of the same. It’s what led to leave the board in the first place," Duvall said of the audit. "I am totally frustrated that the truth and the issues that plague the jail that need to be corrected basically were washed, wiped over.”

Duvall resigned from the board in May, saying he was frustrated with the county’s removal of the audit's language that specifically called for thorough scrutiny of inmate deaths and the county’s refusal to release inmates’ medical records to auditors.

Becker said the main issue the audit uncovered was staffing, but he noted that the county is making progress in hiring and filling vacancies, while also updating policies.

Becker said the facility needs 338 security staff but is funded for only 266 full-time employees. Actual current staffing at the jail is even lower than the level at which it's funded, Becker noted, "so the disparity is even more stark."

CGL recommended a plan that would require 346 full-time employees to run the jail. The plan calls for staffing the low- and medium-security general populations with one officer per shift, adding 10 officers to the transportation unit and providing adequate relief staff to fill in for employees’ absences.

Becker said in the meeting this would reduce the county’s spending on overtime wages by $1.2 million, and suggested a five-year phasing plan where the county would add 15 or 16 additional officers each year.

The CGL audit found that the management structure in the jail is “top-heavy,” and suggested reducing the number of majors and unit managers by eight.

The report also found staff morale had plummeted amid “constant turnover in executive leadership.”

That turnover included the resignation of former jail director Raul Banasco in August 2020 amid allegations of misconduct. When Banasco was hired less than a year before his resignation, he was the jail's first permanent director in more than 18 months.

Page hired Banasco from a national search to reform the facility, and an anonymous letter written at the time of his resignation alleged Banasco was ousted by a “cabal” whose members were upset with his changes.

CGL was awarded the audit contract from a group of eight finalists for a total of $121,505.

In a statement Thursday, Page said the audit reflects the progress made at the jail in recent years.

The audit presents 72 recommendations to improve the jail, including:

Adopt 2018 guidance from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care and pursue accreditation.

Jail supervisors should review logbooks once per shift.

The jail’s use of force policy provides clear guidance to officers but should be easier to find.

The jail should have specific dates and timelines for review and revision of critical policies, including use of force.

Require a mandatory three days of out-of-disciplinary housing every 21 days for inmates housed in that status to avoid mental health issues that can affect inmates in isolation.

Require appeals of disciplinary sanctions be reviewed by a consistent and trained administrative person outside the affected unit.