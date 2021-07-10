 Skip to main content
Authorities apprehend 3 men who escaped St. Ann jail
alert top story

Authorities apprehend 3 men who escaped St. Ann jail

UPDATED at 10 p.m. Saturday with authorities apprehending the third man who had escaped.

ST. ANN — Authorities on Saturday captured three men who had escaped a day earlier from the jail at the St. Ann police station.

The U.S. Marshals Service said 47-year-old Jason William Woolbright and 31-year-old Joshua Brown were apprehended from a home on Michigan Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis. Walter Wilson, 38, was captured at a home in the 1200 block of Fairview Avenue in University City. 

The three escaped the St. Ann jail late Friday. It's not clear how they were able to escape or how long they had been held at the jail. Police Chief Aaron Jimenez on Saturday referred questions to the Marshals Service.

Sean Mallon, a deputy U.S. marshal, said only that, "We are doing a full investigation to make sure we find out the exact how and why."

Wilson and Woolbright were both facing a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said. Brown was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime.

All three now are facing an escape charge.

St. Ann police had a previous jail escape in 2015 when a guard mistakenly released the wrong inmate.

On the run

The U.S. Marshals Service apprehended these three men after they escaped from the St. Ann jail on Friday, July 9, 2021.  
