Authorities arrest woman allegedly involved in assault on Black musician’s son in New York hotel

The NYPD had identified Ponsetto as White but also said that they were not investigating the incident as a case of racial bias.

What happened in New York City

The alleged assault happened last month at the Arlo SoHo boutique hotel in lower Manhattan, where trumpeter Keyon Harrold and his son were guests.

Harrold, who is from Ferguson, posted a video taken with his phone that shows the woman making claims against his son.

In the video, when Harrold and his son attempt to leave, the woman approaches them, saying, “I’m not letting him walk away with my phone.” The video then shows her on the floor, but it’s unclear how she landed there. She approaches them again and the teen’s father ​is heard shouting for her to get ​her hands off before the video cuts out.

In his Instagram post, Harrold said the woman scratched him and grabbed his son. He told NBC that after the video cut off, the woman, “tackled my son, you know, trying to reach in his pockets, reach in my pockets.”

Harrold suffered slight injuries, but his son was not injured, the New York Police Department said.

CNN spoke to Ponsetto last week on the telephone.