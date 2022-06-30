Authorities believe inmate died by suicide in Jefferson County Jail

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Authorities on Thursday said they believe an inmate found dead in the Jefferson County Jail hanged himself Wednesday evening.

The sheriff’s office said it was investigating the death of Korey L. LeGrand, 32, of Farmington, Missouri.

Police said he was found dead in his cell around 8 p.m. "with evidence suggesting he hung himself."

All the inmates in the area were locked in their own cells at the time and there were no other signs of violence, police said.

LeGrand had been in custody for a week in connection to various felony and misdemeanor offenses in Jefferson and St. Louis counties, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said a jail psychologist visited with LeGrand after a court appearance the day prior to his death but said there were no indicators to suggest he was suicidal.

A jail mental health professional visited with inmates Wednesday night during the investigation, but no one said they had talked to LeGrand before his death.

The sheriff’s office said it will conduct an internal review to determine any procedure violations and to discover areas for improvement.