Authorities detail fatal shooting captured on camera at St. Louis County grocery store

Updated at 8 p.m. Thursday with more information.

BEVERLY HILLS — One man was killed, and two were charged with murder on Thursday after a shooting was captured on camera at Beverly Hills Supermarket in north St. Louis County.

Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Kardaye’ Moore, of St. Louis, who died after being shot in his stomach at the store on Wednesday.

The two charged with Moore's murder, Warren Smith Jr., 31, of Florissant, and Marcell Payne, 28, of University City, were caught hiding in the store after the shooting, according to Maj. Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative, which covers many smaller North County municipalities, including Vinita Park and Pine Lawn.

In a press conference with reporters announcing the charges on Thursday, Martin noted his officers ran into the store shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and noted video surveillance heavily aided the investigation in securing the charges less than 24 hours after the shooting.

"People were running out of the store as our officers were running in, so they certainly displayed some bravery yesterday in this active situation," said Martin. "I know in the past, maybe not necessarily in this area, but in some communities in the past, police response to active shooter situations might not have been what we wanted it to be."

Court documents state Smith and Payne came into the store together. Payne and Moore, who was there alone, are seen getting into an argument while in line. Payne and Moore began to fight, and while the two are rumbling, Smith steps back to shoot Moore, which he did, but also shot his friend, Payne.

Police do not believe Smith and Payne knew Moore prior to their encounter at the supermarket, but noted the investigation is still early.

Moore was armed and shot back, but Smith was not hit, Martin said. Though Payne was unarmed, Payne held Moore down while Smith shot Moore, which is why Payne was also issued a second-degree murder charge.

Shots rang out, causing about 15 people to run out of the store, including a woman and a little girl, whom police say they would like to speak with. Surveillance video shows glass dropping right above the girl's head as she scurried out of the store.

In addition to both men charged with second-degree murder, Smith is also charged with armed criminal action and second-degree assault, and Payne is charged with third-degree assault.

Smith is at the St. Louis County Justice Center with a $1.5 million bond. Payne was booked on a $1 million bond late Thursday evening after recovering from the shooting at a hospital.

Additional charges may be forthcoming, Martin noted.