Authorities find guns and other stolen items after standoff in Dupo

MONROE COUNTY — The sheriff's department says it arrested two burglary suspects Friday after a standoff at a home in Dupo.
The standoff began after sheriff's deputies were summoned to a home in Monroe County where someone reported several items taken including several guns and an all-terrain vehicle, the sheriff's department said. Authorities contacted everyone inside the home but two people refused to come out. After a three-hour standoff, authorities entered and found two suspected burglars hiding. Investigators found several items reported stolen from the area including "a large number" of firearms.
Authorities did not release the location of the home or identify the suspects. The sheriff's department was turning over the investigation to the Monroe County State's Attorney's Office for possible charges.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.