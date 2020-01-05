Authorities found SUV, have 'person of interest' detained after death of Edwardsville lawyer

EDWARDSVILLE — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the death of prominent attorney and civic booster Randy Gori, 47.

Gori was found dead Saturday in his rural Edwardsville home. Police did not release a cause of death, but by Sunday afternoon had detained "a strong person of interest" in relation to the case.

After receiving a 911 call around 9 p.m. Saturday, authorities went to a home in the 4500 block of Mooney Creek Road, where Gori was found dead at the scene.

A black 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV belonging to Gori had been taken from the residence, police said. Officials said Sunday afternoon that the SUV had been located.

"As additional evidence is being sought, it will be evaluated in the near future for potential charges," said Madison County Sheriff's Office Captain David Vucich, in a statement.