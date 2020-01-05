Authorities found SUV, have 'person of interest' detained after death of Edwardsville lawyer

EDWARDSVILLE — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the death of prominent attorney and civic booster Randy Gori, 47.
Gori was found dead Saturday in his rural Edwardsville home. Police did not release a cause of death, but by Sunday afternoon had detained "a strong person of interest" in relation to the case.
After receiving a 911 call around 9 p.m. Saturday, authorities went to a home in the 4500 block of Mooney Creek Road, where Gori was found dead at the scene.
A black 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV belonging to Gori had been taken from the residence, police said. Officials said Sunday afternoon that the SUV had been located.
"As additional evidence is being sought, it will be evaluated in the near future for potential charges," said Madison County Sheriff's Office Captain David Vucich, in a statement.
Gori was a high-profile lawyer whose firm, the Gori Law Firm, has specialized in asbestos litigation nationwide, touting more than $3 billion in compensation for clients. In addition to the law firm, Gori was also the founder of Gori, Realtors and Gori Property Management. Just last month, after a "major donation" from Gori to the city of Edwardsville, it was announced that the city's new 40,000-square-foot ice rink facility would be named the Gori Family Ice Complex.
Gori graduated from St. Louis University with a bachelor's degree in 1995 and a law degree in 1998, according to his firm's website.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-296-5544.