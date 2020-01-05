Authorities have found SUV, have 'person of interest' detained after death of Edwardsville man

Updated at 3:40 p.m. with information about a person of interest.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a prominent attorney was found dead in his rural Edwardsville home Saturday. By Sunday afternoon, authorities said "a strong person of interest" had been identified.

After receiving a 911 call about 8:56 p.m., authorities went to a home in the 4500 block of Mooney Creek Road, where resident Randy L. Gori, 47, was found dead at the scene.

Police didn't say how Gori died.

A black 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV was taken from the residence, police said. Officials said Sunday afternoon that the SUV had been located.

Officials also said that a person of interest was detained in relation to the case.

"As additional evidence is being sought, it will be evaluated in the near future for potential charges," said Madison County Sheriff's Office Captain David Vucich, in a statement issued about 3:30 p.m.