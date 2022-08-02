Authorities ID 27-year-old man fatally shot on I-55 in south St. Louis

This story has been updated with the identity of the shooting victim.

ST. LOUIS — Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was fatally shot Friday while inside a vehicle on Interstate 55 near the 4500 block of South Broadway exit in south St. Louis.

Police said Deolandis Dabney, 27, was riding in the back seat when he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, just after 12:30 p.m.

Two other people inside the vehicle were unharmed, police said.

Two suspects, a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, were taken into custody in south St. Louis County, near Interstate 255 and Telegraph Road.

A stretch of southbound I-55 was shut down for a couple hours Friday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

Dabney lived in the 2100 block of Mullanphy Street.