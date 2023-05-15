HARTFORD — Authorities on Monday identified human remains found last week at a former Metro East copper smelting plant as 36-year-old Vernon L. Law.

Law, of Randolph County, was last seen July 21, and investigators said they suspected the remains were his when they were first discovered.

Law's remains were found last Thursday at the former Chemetco Industrial Plant at 3754 Chemetco Lane in Hartford.

Results of a preliminary investigation do not indicate any sign of trauma or foul play in Law's death.

The Chemetco Industrial Plant has been abandoned since it shut down in 2001 after 32 years of operation after the operators were convicted of multiple environmental violations. The 41-acre site was later declared a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Superfund site.