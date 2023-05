Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ALTON — Authorities on Tuesday released the name of the 33-year-old South Roxana man found dead in Wood River Creek on Friday.

Trevor Oliver was found in the water near the intersection of Wood River Creek and East Broadway, Madison County coroner Stephen Nonn said.

Officers pulled his body to shore where he was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m.

Preliminary autopsy results do not suggest his death was a result of foul, Nonn said, but his death remains under investigation.