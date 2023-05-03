MADISON COUNTY — Authorities on Wednesday identified the victim of a murder in Collinsville last month, and said they have everyone in custody who was responsible for it.

Vaeden J. Hawkes was shot and killed on April 24 in the 200 block of North Seminary Street in Collinsville. No information about Hawkes, including gender or age, was released.

Jason O. Jerez-Hooker, 18, Collinsville, made an initial court appearance on Wednesday after turning himself in on Tuesday. He was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of weapons by Madison County State's Attorney's Office. His bond is set at $5 million, and his next court date is set for May 15.

Three people, who police said ran away, were arrested in the area shortly after the shooting. Witnesses said a fourth person, Jerez-Hooker, was also involved, police said.

A 16-year-old has also been charged with murder in the investigation. He is being held on a $5 million bond at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.