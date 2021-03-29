Authorities identify Arnold man fatally shot by police outside St. Charles County school

UPDATED at 11:15 a.m. with the department not having dashboard or body cameras for its officers
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Authorities on Monday identified an Arnold man as the one who pointed a gun at a St. Charles County police officer Friday before the officer fatally shot him.
Daniel Nolan, 32, died on the parking lot of Castlio Elementary School, 1020 Dingledine Road, after being shot about 2 a.m. Friday. Nolan lived in the 4100 block of Brook Ridge Drive in Arnold.
Val Joyner, a department spokeswoman, said Nolan had called 911 saying he was suicidal and armed with a gun. "He was in obvious distress," Joyner told the Post-Dispatch in an email Monday.
Police searched near the school and an officer tried talking with Nolan, but the conversation broke down, she said.
The officer who went to the school parking lot was trained and certified in the Crisis Intervention Team program, which is designed to improve encounters between police and people having a mental health crisis.
The officer "attempted to have a dialogue with Mr. Nolan. Initially, Mr. Nolan was responsive, but he then repositioned himself out of the officer's line of sight."
When Nolan reemerged so the officer could see him, Nolan pointed a gun at the officer, who then shot Nolan, Joyner said. Nolan was outside of a vehicle when he was shot, she added. Witnesses had heard the officer shouting commands at Nolan before the shooting, Joyner said.
The officer who shot Nolan had administered medical aid before paramedics arrived, but Nolan died at the scene. Police have not released the name of the officer, who is 46 years old and has been in law enforcement for 23 years. The officer was uninjured.
Officers with the St. Charles County Police Department do not have dashboard cameras on their police vehicles and they do not wear body cameras. Joyner said the Department is conducting a feasibility study for body cameras.
Nolan's sister declined comment Monday, and other relatives could not be reached for comment. On his Facebook page, Nolan's bio said he was married and ran a handyman company. He posted a video in May showing off his new offices at a cutlery company in Lake Saint Louis. His last post was late Thursday night, when he wrote simply, "I'm sorry."
Joyner said the case is being investigated as a felonious assault on a law enforcement officer (because he pointed the gun), and not as a "suicide by cop."
Suicide by cop is a term used by law enforcement for scenarios in which a person dies after intentionally provoking police to shoot him or her. Experts have estimated that 10% or more of the fatal police shootings each year fall into that category.
Police shootings in the St. Louis area in 2021
Here is a list of Post-Dispatch news articles about police shootings in the St. Louis area in 2021.
The man who was shot was in a car that appeared to be following a trooper trying to stop another vehicle. The following car hit the trooper's …
The man was taken to a hospital; police near the 900 block of Lebanon Drive heard gunfire just before the shooting.
These are the incidents of police officer shootings in the St. Louis area during 2019.