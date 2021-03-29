Authorities identify Arnold man fatally shot by police outside St. Charles County school

When Nolan reemerged so the officer could see him, Nolan pointed a gun at the officer, who then shot Nolan, Joyner said. Nolan was outside of a vehicle when he was shot, she added. Witnesses had heard the officer shouting commands at Nolan before the shooting, Joyner said.

The officer who shot Nolan had administered medical aid before paramedics arrived, but Nolan died at the scene. Police have not released the name of the officer, who is 46 years old and has been in law enforcement for 23 years. The officer was uninjured.

Officers with the St. Charles County Police Department do not have dashboard cameras on their police vehicles and they do not wear body cameras. Joyner said the Department is conducting a feasibility study for body cameras.

Nolan's sister declined comment Monday, and other relatives could not be reached for comment. On his Facebook page, Nolan's bio said he was married and ran a handyman company. He posted a video in May showing off his new offices at a cutlery company in Lake Saint Louis. His last post was late Thursday night, when he wrote simply, "I'm sorry."

Joyner said the case is being investigated as a felonious assault on a law enforcement officer (because he pointed the gun), and not as a "suicide by cop."