Authorities identify body found in Big River

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Authorities on Friday released the name of a man whose body was found in the Big River near Old Byrnesville Road on April 2.

The person was identified as 56-year-old Delbert Kinsey of the Lonedell area, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak. Kinsey had been missing since Feb. 19, when his wife said he left for work and never made it there.

Shortly after his disappearance, Kinsey's truck was found abandoned near the intersection of Highways B and C in rural Jefferson County.

A weekslong investigation and search of the river ensued but to no avail.

Someone called police around 5:20 p.m. April 2 to report the body; police said there were no signs of trauma.

“Our condolences are with the Kinsey family as they cope with their loss,” the sheriff wrote on Friday.