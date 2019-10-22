A 5-year-old Texas girl killed in a crash on Interstate 55 at the Poplar Street Bridge on Monday was identified on Tuesday as Emma Wilson by the St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office.
Emma was killed when a piece of aluminum weighing about 34,000 pounds fell from a truck at about 5:30 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police. The girl had been riding in the sleeper berth of a 2014 Peterbilt truck traveling north when the aluminum became unstrapped from the truck's flatbed trailer and hit the rear of the truck. The force caused the truck to overturn, and Emma was thrown from the truck. She was declared dead at an area hospital.
The truck's driver, Janette Kirby, 44, of Texarkana, Texas, suffered minor injuries, as did 17-year-old and 15-year-old boys who were passengers.