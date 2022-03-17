Authorities identify Granite City woman who died in house fire

GRANITE CITY — The Madison County coroner on Thursday released the name of an 81-year-old woman who died in a house fire Wednesday night.

The Mitchell Fire Department said firefighters were called to the blaze around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 Block of West Chain of Rocks Road in Granite City.

The house was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

After the fire was extinguished, authorities said Ann M. Rookard’s body was found inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn’s preliminary findings indicate she died from smoke inhalation, but the official cause has yet to be determined.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Mitchell Fire Department, State of Illinois Fire Marshal and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Rookard’s funeral arrangements were pending as of Thursday morning.