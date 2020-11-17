Authorities identify Hillsboro teen killed in crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Regional Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday identified a Hillsboro teenager killed Saturday in a head-on crash as Katlyn Greathouse, 14, of the 500 block of East Orchard Drive.

She was riding south on Highway B about 4:50 p.m. in a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by a 16-year-old De Soto boy and with a 13-year-old girl as another passenger, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. The pickup truck crossed the center line and collided with a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Samuel Skidmore, 27, of De Soto.

Greathouse was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said the two girls were not wearing seat belts.

The 16-year-old suffered serious injuries and the 13-year-old, also from Hillsboro, suffered moderate injuries, the patrol said.

The other driver was not hospitalized.

