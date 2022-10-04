 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities identify man fatally shot near Fountain Park

ST. LOUIS — The man slain in a double shooting Saturday near Fountain Park was identified Tuesday as 42-year-old Roland Bartee of St. Louis.

Bartee was shot before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Walton Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Bartee on the ground. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his face and died at the scene.

Police said Bartee lived in the 900 block of O'Fallon Street in St. Louis.

A 57-year-old woman was also shot but survived. She was hit in the arm and privately taken to a hospital for treatment.

"Officers were challenged by numerous uncooperative parties and assistance from other districts and units was requested," police said in a short description of the shooting.

