Authorities identify man found dead in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man found dead Tuesday evening in East St. Louis has been identified as 46-year-old Thomas K. DeWalt.

DeWalt lived in Cahokia. He was found at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North 74th Street, said Trooper Jayme Bufford of the Illinois State Police.

Police have not said how DeWalt died or if his death is being classified as a homicide. Bufford said no additional information was immediately available Wednesday.

The Public Safety Enforcement Group is investigating DeWalt's death. The group includes detectives from the Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department.

Anyone with information on DeWalt's death is asked to call police at 618-343-5239 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

