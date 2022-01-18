Authorities identify man shot to death near Fenton

UPDATED at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday to correct that shooting was in unincorporated St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Tuesday identified the man shot to death Sunday near Fenton as 25-year-old Austin Vines.
Vines was shot in the 600 block of Greenhurst Court, near Bowles Avenue and Highway 141. He died later at a hospital.
A dog also was shot and died, police said.
St. Louis County police said they were called to the shooting scene about 3:25 p.m. Sunday and that Vines knew his killer. But police haven't announced an arrest or said what a possible motive for the killing was.
The shooting was in unincorporated St. Louis County.