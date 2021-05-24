 Skip to main content
Authorities identify man who fell to his death from downtown St. Louis office building
Authorities identify man who fell to his death from downtown St. Louis office building

Man jumps from building to death in downtown St. Louis near Arch

Police look up to the area from where a man is believed to have jumped to his death from a balcony at One Memorial Drive, the Gateway Tower, near the Gateway Arch in St. Louis on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — The city medical examiner's office on Monday identified a person who fell to his death from a downtown office building last week in an apparent suicide as a 57-year-old man.

Gregory Brown jumped Thursday morning from a balcony of the KMOV Gateway Tower building on South Memorial Drive, police said. The building is just across Interstate 44 from the Gateway Arch.

Well-known St. Louis lawyer Charles "Ed" Brown committed suicide in October by jumping from the same building, which is where the Brown & Brown law offices are situated on the 11th floor. 

Ed Brown's obituary indicated he had a brother named Gregory Brown, but it wasn't clear Monday whether the man who died last week was that person.

A spokesman for the law firm did not return a call for comment.

Editor's note: If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, here are ways to help: Call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people in suicidal crisis or distress. You can also call 1-800-273-8255 to talk to someone about how you can help a person in crisis. Call 1-866-488-7386 for the TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.

