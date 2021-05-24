Authorities identify man who fell to his death from downtown St. Louis office building

ST. LOUIS — The city medical examiner's office on Monday identified a person who fell to his death from a downtown office building last week in an apparent suicide as a 57-year-old man.
Gregory Brown jumped Thursday morning from a balcony of the KMOV Gateway Tower building on South Memorial Drive, police said. The building is just across Interstate 44 from the Gateway Arch.
Well-known St. Louis lawyer Charles "Ed" Brown committed suicide in October by jumping from the same building, which is where the Brown & Brown law offices are situated on the 11th floor.
Ed Brown's obituary indicated he had a brother named Gregory Brown, but it wasn't clear Monday whether the man who died last week was that person.
A spokesman for the law firm did not return a call for comment.
Editor's note: If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, here are ways to help: Call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people in suicidal crisis or distress. You can also call 1-800-273-8255 to talk to someone about how you can help a person in crisis. Call 1-866-488-7386 for the TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.