Authorities identify teenage boy fatally struck on I-44

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The 17-year-old pedestrian who was fatally struck on Interstate 44 early Friday has been identified as Jackson Shade.

Shade was standing in an eastbound lane of I-44 near Antire Road just about 3:45 a.m. Friday.

The car that hit Shade was an eastbound Kia Optima. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Billings, Missouri, was uninjured.

Shade died at the scene.

The St. Louis County medical examiner's office released the boy's name Monday and said he lived in the O'Fallon, Missouri, area.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the driver didn't see the teenager until it was too late and "was unable to swerve to avoid him."

Thompson said the teenager was by himself and it's unclear why he was on the road. The boy's family also didn't know why he was on the road, Thompson said.

