Authorities identify victim of deadly apartment fire in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man who died after being pulled from his burning apartment last week has been identified as 43-year-old Ruble Richardson.

The St. Louis medical examiner's office on Monday said Richardson, of the 1200 block of Belt Avenue, died Wednesday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Firefighters found Richardson critically injured on the third-floor of an apartment building on Wednesday morning and carried him down the stairs, fire Capt. Garon Mosby said.

A police spokeswoman said the case is being investigated by bomb and arson detectives. No additional details were released.

