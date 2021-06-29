Authorities identify victim of deadly house fire in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The man who died after being pulled from his burning apartment last week has been identified as 43-year-old Ruble Richardson.
The St. Louis medical examiner's office on Monday said Richardson, of the 1200 block of Belt Avenue, died Wednesday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
Firefighters found Richardson, critically injured, on the third-floor of a burning apartment building on Wednesday morning and carried him down the stairs, said fire Capt. Garon Mosby.
A police spokeswoman said the case is still being investigated by bomb and arson detectives. No additional details were released.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
