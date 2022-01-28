Authorities identify woman slain in Greater Ville neighborhood

UPDATED at 9:45 a.m. with name of victim, age of suspect

ST. LOUIS — Authorities on Friday identified the woman found slain the the day before in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

The body of 36-year-old Tyana Moore was on a front porch in the 3000 block of Whittier Street about 7:20 p.m. Thursday. The scene is near a 24-hour day care center, Kolors Learning Center.

Police said Moore had several puncture wounds. The suspected killer is a 55-year-old man. Police released no additional information about him.

Moore lived in the 4200 block of East Ashland Avenue, a few blocks from where she was discovered.

St. Louis homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

