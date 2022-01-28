 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Authorities identify woman slain outside daycare center in Greater Ville neighborhood

UPDATED at 9:45 a.m. with name of victim, age of suspect

ST. LOUIS — Authorities on Friday identified the woman found slain outside a daycare center the day before in the Greater Ville neighborhood. 

The body of 36-year-old Tyana Moore was on a front porch in the 3000 block of Whittier Street about 7:20 p.m. Thursday.  The scene is outside a 24-hour day care center called Kolors Learning Center.

Police said Moore had several puncture wounds. The suspected killer is a 55-year-old man. Police spokesman Evita Caldwell said late Friday morning that the man was wanted in the case but not in custody yet.

Moore lived in the 4200 block of East Ashland Avenue, a few blocks from where she was discovered. Her family could not be reached.

St. Louis homicide detectives are handling the investigation. 

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News