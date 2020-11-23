Authorities identify woman suspected of killing 5-year-old son then herself

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis medical examiner's office on Monday identified the woman who police say killed her 5-year-old son last week before taking her own life.

The woman was 25-year-old Krisha Lockwood, according to the medical examiner's office. Officials have not yet released the name of her son, but relatives have identified him as Kevin.

Lockwood and the boy were found shot to death Wednesday morning inside a home in the 4000 block of Quincy Street. Police said the deaths were being investigated as a murder-suicide.

U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline If you or someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or visit su…

Officers were called to the home by a relative for "shots being fired" and arrived to find Lockwood “acting irrationally," police Lt. Scott Aubuchon, commander of the homicide unit, said at the time. The officers decided to retreat from the home because of her behavior and out of concern “she had a weapon on her,” Aubuchon said.

He said the decision by officers to back off was the appropriate move. They were working to secure the scene and call for backup when they heard a single gunshot and went back into the home to find Lockwood and the child dead.

Police did not provide a motive for the boy's death and Aubuchon could not be reached Monday for an update on the investigation.

