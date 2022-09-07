Authorities investigate death of City Justice Center inmate

ST. LOUIS — Authorities say they are investigating the death of an inmate after he was found unconscious Wednesday morning in his cell at the City Justice Center.

The man, whom authorities have yet to identify, was found about 10:29 a.m. Wednesday by fellow inmates, said Monte Chambers of the city's public safety department.

Paramedics arrived at 10:46 a.m. and began trying to revive the man, Chambers said. At 10:55 a.m., an ambulance took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:41 a.m.

"The health and safety of detainees remain the Division of Corrections’ top priority," Chambers said in an email.

Tara Rick, an administrator for the St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office, said the man's identity is pending and would be available after fingerprints confirm his identity and his immediate family is notified.