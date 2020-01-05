Authorities investigating after Edwardsville man found dead in his home Saturday night

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an Edwardsville man was found dead in his home Saturday.

After receiving a 911 call about 8:56 p.m., authorities went to a home in the 4500 block of Mooney Creek Road, where resident Randy L. Gori, 47, was found dead at the scene.

Police didn't say how Gori died.

A black 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV was taken from the residence, police said.

Gori was a prominent lawyer whose firm, The Gori Law Firm, has specialized in asbestos litigation nationwide, touting more than $3 billion in compensation for clients. In addition to the law firm, Gori was also the founder of Gori, Realtors and Gori Property Management. Just last month, after a "major donation" from Gori to the City of Edwardsville, it was announced that the city's new 40,000-square-foot ice rink facility would be named The Gori Family Ice Complex.

The Major Case Squad is investigating the incident, and "numerous leads" are being examined.

Those with information can contact the squad at 618-296-5544.