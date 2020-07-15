Authorities investigating death of 4-year-old in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old child was pronounced dead Wednesday morning and officials don't yet know a cause of death.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye said the boy was pronounced dead at 6:05 a.m. in the 1800 block of Winstanley Avenue.

An autopsy will be performed Thursday.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

