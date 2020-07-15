Authorities investigating death of 4-year-old in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old child was pronounced dead Wednesday morning and officials don't yet know a cause of death.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye said the boy was pronounced dead at 6:05 a.m. in the 1800 block of Winstanley Avenue.
An autopsy will be performed Thursday.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344
@RachelDRice on Twitter
