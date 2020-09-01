 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating police shooting in Jennings
JENNINGS — St. Louis County authorities say there was a police shooting Tuesday in Jennings.

The incident occurred in the 5600 block of Hodiamont Avenue, St. Louis County police Sgt. Ben Granda said.

Granda said in an email that commanders will provide more information after they have time to investigate the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

