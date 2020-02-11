Authorities searching for man who ran over officer in Vinita Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An officer with the North County Police Cooperative was hurt Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle attempting to flee from police.

Patrol officers arrived at an O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Vinita Park about 6:15 p.m. after a man tried to use counterfeit money to pay for an item, North County Police Cooperative Maj. Ron Martin said. The suspect was accompanied by another man.

Officers confronted the men and the man who used the counterfeit money ran about two to three blocks east on Page Avenue, while the other man got into a vehicle to get away.

The vehicle struck an officer, running over him and causing the officer to suffer head, leg and other injuries. Authorities said they expect the officer to recover from his injuries.

Martin said another officer caught the man who fled on foot.

He said authorities are searching for a white, four-door vehicle and added that investigators will review surveillance cameras in the area to aid in the search.